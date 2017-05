Tuscaloosa officials are reporting two minor sewer overflows that happened Monday.

The spills happened in the 3600 block of Seventh Street and the 1500 block of Shallow Creek Road. Neither spill released more than 25 gallons. Both spills have been cleaned and did not reach any water source, and there is no immediate danger.

The city of Tuscaloosa notifies residents and the media regarding any overflow regardless of cause of severity.