The city of Tuscaloosa says a sewer overflow in the Woodland Lake area resulted in a 6,000-gallon sewage spill.

City officials said the overflow has been stopped, and there’s no danger to the public but out of an abundance of caution, the public should not enter or use the water in the lake.

City officials said they’ve placed signs in the area warning of the spill. The water is being tested and conditions are being monitored.

This does not impact tap water, said Deidre Stalnaker with the city.