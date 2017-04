The city of Tuscaloosa says no water was affected after two minor sewer overflows happened today.

A 50-gallon overflow happened at the 2900 block of 10th Avenue, near the intersection with Greensboro Avenue

A 5-gallon overflow happened at Rollingwood, next to Indian Hills Country Club off McFarland Boulevard.

Both spills are already cleaned up, according to the city, and neither reached any water source.