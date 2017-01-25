»»TUSCALOOSA PUBLIC OFFICE CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED

Candidates for Tuscaloosa’s municipal elections were officially announced Tuesday evening.

The election, being held March 7, will determine who runs the city for the next four years, including the mayor, city council and the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education.

While the deadline was Tuesday, candidates are still being vetted. An official list of those running will be available within a week.

As of today, there are 31 candidates on the ballot. The list is below.

Mayor

Walt Maddox (incumbent)

Stepfon “Step” Lewis

Tuscaloosa City Council

District 1

Phyllis Odom (incumbent)

Willie C. Gordon

District 2

Harrison Taylor (incumbent)

Raevan Howard

District 3

Cynthia Almond (incumbent, unopposed)

District 4

Matt Calderone (incumbent, unopposed)

District 5

Kip Tyner (incumbent)

Brett LaFerrera

District 6

Edwin Pugh (incumbent)

Alan “AJ” Johnson

District 7

Sonya McKinstry (incumbent, unopposed)

Tuscaloosa City School Board

Board Chairman

Eric Wilson (unopposed)

District 1

LaQuishia “Que” Chandler

Tony V. Humphries

Earnestine Young

Matthew Wilson

District 2

Earnestine Tucker (incumbent)

Kendra Williams

Paul W. Sanders Sr.

District 3

Guy May (unopposed)

District 4

Patrick Hamner

Zoe Winston

District 5

Erica Grant

Lauren Wilson

Beth Cleino Allaway

Harry C. Lee (incumbent)

District 6

Marvin Lucas (incumbent)

Andrew Robertson

District 7