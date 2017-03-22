»»TUSCALOOSA PUBLIC LIBRARY FINALIZES THIS YEAR’S BUDGET

The Tuscaloosa Public Library was forced to hold off on finalizing their $3.8 million budget for the fiscal year, which started in October, until Tuesday.

The holdup came because the city of Northport approved their $38 million budget just last week, which includes a $50,000 contribution to the TPL system. That’s far below the nearly $2 million from the city of Tuscaloosa and more than $1 million from the Tuscaloosa County Commission.

All the same, library Director of Communications and Public Relations Vince Bellofatto said it’s great to finally nail down the budget.

“With having a budget in place, it allows us to anticipate the things that we have in the future,” he said. “But also lets us prepare for any surprises that we might have and adjust to them.”

Bellofatto said the budget will help the library adapt to the rapid technology changes happening these days.

“Technology is not cheap, and we try to stay current for all of our patrons,” he said.