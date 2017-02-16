»»CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP WANTS SIT-DOWN WITH SHELBY

Dozens of protestors in Tuscaloosa spent lunchtime marching, not eating.

The group calls itself Concerned Citizens, and their message is simple: U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby needs to sit down with his constituents and hear their concerns.

Today they stood outside the federal courthouse in downtown Tuscaloosa, where Shelby has an office. Organizers said they picked today because Shelby has a break next week.

“Since our representatives are paid to meet with their constituents during their recesses, we thought it was a good time to say, hey, we really want you to meet with us,” said protestor Frannie James.

Protests will continue until Shelby agrees to a Tuscaloosa County meeting, the organization said.