»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE SEEK ARSON SUSPECT

Police are still looking for 22-year-old Jacquantis Dewayne Noland-Turner, but the second-degree burglary charge against him has been dropped.

Investigators said its been recalled because of new information contradicting initial statements from the victim

Turner is accused of trying to set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire with the 18-year old female inside.

The 18-year old female told officers that Turner kicked in her door and started arguing with her and grabbed a baseball bat and began smashing walls while she hid in the bathroom. Turner claimed he would burn her house down if she didn’t come out. The victim whose name has yet to be released said she smelled gasoline and smoke.

But Turner is still at large and wanted on an arson warrant.

If seen him or have information on his whereabouts? Call Crimestoppers at (205) 752-7867.