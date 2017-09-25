»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS IN MAN’S BEATING DEATH

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit needs your help finding the person or people responsible for the beating and eventual death of a 27-year-old man early Sunday.

David Black Milligan was found unresponsive by police in the 2400 block of University Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he died Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they learned Milligan and a friend had been to the bars near the intersection of Fourth Street and 23rd Avenue in downtown Tuscaloosa near the Embassy Suites hotel.

After the bars closed at 2 a.m., investigators said Milligan walked west along University Boulevard, then crossed Greensboro Avenue and began walking north along the east side of Embassy Suites. That’s where investigators said Milligan had a confrontation with someone who may have driven by as Milligan was walking.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the confrontation around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to please contact the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit at 205-464-8690 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.