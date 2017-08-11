»»UPDATE: POLICE HAVE ATTEMPTED MURDER WARRANT FOR SNOW HINTON PARK SHOOTING SUSPECT

UPDATE: Investigators say they have an attempted murder warrant out on the man accused of shooting someone Thursday at Snow Hinton Park.

Kelvin K. Colvin, 21, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Colvin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 208-349-2121 or Tuscaloosa Crimestoppers at 205-349-7867.

Tuscaloosa Police said they’ve identified several potential suspects and witnesses after man was shot in the leg at Snow Hinton Park Thursday.

The shooting happened in the northeast corner parking lot at the park, located at 1000 E. Hargrove Road, around 5:15 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they said they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Investigators said they learned the victim was standing by a car in the lot speaking with the people inside the car when a small white vehicle drove up and someone inside began firing. After the man was hit, the vehicle with the shooter fled, as did the people the victim was talking to.

Police said the victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, and his injury is not life-threatening.

If you have any information about the suspects or the incident, please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.