Tuscaloosa Police need your help finding a man accused of robbing someone at a gas station in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Nov. 6.

The victim said that as he was getting into his vehicle, the suspect approached him and stole $250. Police said the suspect was last seen running south toward 15th Street.

If you have any information on the man pictured, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.