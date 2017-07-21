»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MEN WHO ROBBED COTTONDALE MCDONALD’S

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs your help finding two men responsible for robbing the McDonald’s on Interstate Lane in Cottondale.

Officers said they were told two black men — one armed with a handgun — entered the business. Witnesses said they attempted opening the restaurant’s safe, but were not successful.

While they were inside, police said the armed suspect fired a round, but no one was injured. The suspects then ran off in the direction of the Hampton Inn.

Police said nothing was taken in the robbery.

The suspects are described as two black men in their 30s. One was wearing a black Nike hoodie and a mask, and was armed with a semiautomatic handgun. The second suspect was wearing a tan and light-colored shirt, a red Nike hat and sunglasses.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-248-4520 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.