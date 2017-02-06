»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WHO ROBBED VICTIM AT ATM

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing someone and then attempting to hitch a ride with the victim on Jan. 9.

Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Greensboro Avenue, near the 15th Street intersection.

The victim said the suspect approached while the victim was using an ATM, and asked for money. When the victim refused, police said the suspect mimicked having a weapon and robbed the victim.

The victim said the suspect fled after he was denied a ride from his victim.

If you have any information related to the suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.