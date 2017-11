The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of beating someone else into unconsciousness last month.

Police said it happened in the 1100 block of University Boulevard on Oct. 1. The victim and the suspect got into a verbal dispute that led to the fight.

If you have any information on this incident, or know the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.