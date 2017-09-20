»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN ACCUSED IN TUESDAY SHOOTING

Tuscaloosa authorities are searching for a man charged with capital murder after a shooting Tuesday evening at a convenience store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Lorenzo Maurice Polke, 19, is known to frequent the west side of Tuscaloosa, and police said he is probably carrying a gun. Polke is described as a black male who’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Winston Mart, located at 2503 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. When police arrived on the scene, they found Bobby Lee Herrod Jr., 37, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Herrod was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators ask that anyone with information please contact Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit at 205-464-8690 or Tuscaloosa CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.