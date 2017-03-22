»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE SEARCHING FOR FUGITIVES FROM MISSISSIPPI

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs your help finding two fugitives wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jermaine T. Butler escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on March 4. An investigation revealed Shaniqua Nicole Williams is considered a person of interest for her assistance in Butler’s escape. They are believed to be traveling together.

Both are wanted by the Tuscaloosa Police Department as well.

In Tuscaloosa, Butler is wanted for a domestic violence charge, unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and giving a false name to police.

Williams is wanted in Tuscaloosa for unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of governmental operations.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the search. Anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest of these individual would be eligible for a reward up to $2,500.

If you have any information on Butler or Williams, please call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or submit a tip online right here.