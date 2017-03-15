»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE SEARCHING FOR EAST 39TH STREET BURGLARY SUSPECT

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs your help finding the man accused of breaking into a building in the 100 block of East 39th Street, between Greensboro and Third avenues.

Police said the suspect is accused of entering the building by force through a door on March 14. He took a television, several electronic items and a backpack.

If anyone knows the man in the photos or anything related to the incident, call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-248-4520 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.