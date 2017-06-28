»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE SEARCHING FOR CREDIT CARD FRAUD SUSPECTS

Tuscaloosa Police say they need your help finding two people accused of fraudulently using a credit or debit card and making purchases at several stores for more than $3,500.

The suspects are described as a white male and female in their early to mid-30s who are driving a red 1990s model Ford F150.

Investigators are working on obtaining felony warrants on both for fraudulent use of a credit card.

If you have any information on either suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 205-248-4850.