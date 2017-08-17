»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE SEARCHING FOR AUG. 10 BURGLARY SUSPECT

Tuscaloosa Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a building in the 100 block of East 39th Street on Aug. 10.

Upon arrival, Tuscaloosa Police said they found a rear window and a window on the east side of the building broken out, and security video revealed a man wandering through the building.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s with a goatee who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.