»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE RELEASE 2016 ANNUAL REPORT

LAST YEAR’S NUMBERS: Burglary: 797

Car break-in: 824

Robbery: 178

Auto theft: 199

Murder: 14

Over the past 10 years most crimes in Tuscaloosa have taken a nosedive, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s 2016 annual report.

Among the top five major crimes in the city — burglaries, breaking and entering into cars, robberies, auto theft and murder — all but auto theft and murder dropped in number.

Of those, burglaries were the most improved. In 2006, there were 1,262 burglaries. In 2015, there were 1,129. In 2016, there were 797.

Breaking and entering also experienced a large drop over the past 10 years. In 2006, there were 1,017. In 2015 there were 827, and in 2016 there were 824.

Police made 3,105 arrests last year. Of those, 322 were for felonies, and 2,783 were for misdemeanors.

INTERESTING INFO: 66,115 dispatch calls answered

20,227 incidents reported

709,084 miles driven by patrol officers responding to calls

28,256 911 calls

45,581 non-emergency calls

21,121 officer-initiated calls

The Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit, which is made up of officers from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the University of Alabama Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Police Department, investigated:

20 murders

56 attempted murders

97 felony assaults

61 shooting into an occupied vehicle or dwelling incidents

120 sexual assaults

120 death investigations

227 domestic violence felonies

5,685 domestic violence misdemeanors.

The criminal investigations division looked into 6,904 cases last year. Of those, 737 were burglaries, 455 were car break-ins, 209 were car thefts, 124 were robberies and 5,379 were other crimes.

In the traffic division, officers issued 2,032 traffic violations, more than 1,000 fewer than the 3,192 issued in 2015. There were 4,769 car crashes reported in 2016. Of those, 1,356 were hit-and-runs. Ten resulted in fatalities.

Following too close was the biggest reason for a crash, followed by improper lane changes or failure to yield.

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force initiated 2,067 charges against 1,556 defendants. In addition, the force seized 10 vehicles and 153 weapons, and processed 38 methamphetamine labs.

The force seized 3,177 grams of cocaine (7 pounds), 188 grams of crack cocaine (just under a half-pound), 14 grams of heroin, 59,405 grams of marijuana (131 pounds), 2,954 grams of methamphetamine (6.5 pounds), 4,467 grams of pharmaceuticals (nearly 10 pounds), and 11,881 grams of spice — synthetic marijuana (26 pounds).

In the juvenile division, there were 89 sexual abuse cases, 21 physical abuse cases, 418 sex offender/compliance checks, 99 computer forensics/videos processed and 1,243 other felonies or misdemeanors (assaults, harassment, theft, burglaries, robberies).

Read the report in its entirety below. The PDF may take a couple minutes to fully load.