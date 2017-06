Tuscaloosa Police need your help finding a man accused of burglary.

Brandon Alexander Hinton, 25, is wanted on a second-degree burglary charge.

Hinton is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you know Hinton’s location, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867 or Tuscaloosa Police at 205-248-4520.