»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE MAKE ARREST IN MAN’S SUNDAY MURDER

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit has arrested and charged a man with the Sunday morning murder of David Blake Milligan, 27.

Milligan was found early Sunday morning on Greensboro Avenue after he had been assaulted, and was pronounced dead later that day at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Thanks to CrimeStoppers tips and several witnesses stepping forward, Lesley Ray Kelley, 40, has been charged with murder.

Kelley was taken into custody today in a neighboring county. He’d been released just last month from the Perry County jail after he was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.