»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE: LOCK YOUR CARS, PLEASE

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is reaching out to residents in the hope that they’ll start keeping their cars locked.

There’s been a big increase in auto burglaries and vehicle thefts, Lt. Teena Richardson said.

Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 23, there were 54 car burglaries reported. Of those, 37 vehicles were left unlocked and contained items ranging from purses and electronics to guns. In addition, 10 vehicle thefts were reported, and eight of those happened because the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside or the engine running.

Avoiding auto burglaries or thefts is easy, Richardson said. Remove your valuables from view, take your keys with you and lock your doors.