»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE INVESTIGATING SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND TUESDAY

The Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit is investigating after a logging crew came across a human bone Tuesday afternoon.

The bone was found in the area of Ed Stephens Road and Progress Drive in Cottondale. That location is near the Interstate 20/59 rest stop between Tuscaloosa and the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit worked through the evening and night processing the scene, and several other pieces of skeletal remains were found.

Homicide Unit Assistant Commander Capt. Kip Hart said that with the help of a local anthropologist, the remains were confirmed to be human. Those remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for examination and identification.

Hart said that based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe the victim died from foul play. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The site is just 5 miles from the location 82-year-old Emmett Kyzer went missing on Keenes Mill Road on June 27, 2016. Investigators said they want to make it very clear that it’s too early to determine whether or not the remains are Kyzer’s.

Investigators ask that anyone any the area who may have seen something suspicious contact the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit at 205-464-8690, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-464-8672 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.

