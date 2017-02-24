»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 1:15 p.m. Friday on 21st Street in the West Highlands Apartments.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson says two men, who are related, were arguing when one of them shot the other and fled the scene. The suspect called police a short time later informing them where he was and now he is in police custody.

The victim was removed to the hospital and at this time no word on his condition.

Central Elementary and Oak Hill school who share a building across the street from the shooting scene was on lockdown for a short time while police were investigating.