By WVUA 23 Web Writer Laura Johnson

Tuscaloosa Police on Monday confiscated two illegal video gaming machines and a phone card machine at a gas station in the 8100 block of Old Marion Road in Tuscaloosa.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Investigators are obtaining warrants for promoting gambling and the unlawful possession of a gambling device on the owner, 40-year-old Akbarali Virani of Tuscaloosa.