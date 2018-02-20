»»TUSCALOOSA POLICE ARREST MAN ACCUSED OF DOZEN-PLUS BURGLARIES

A man suspected in several burglaries throughout Tuscaloosa has been arrested.

The arrest happened early this morning when a patrol officer stopped a vehicle occupied by Dale Lee Sudduth, 34, of Tuscaloosa.

After the stop, Sudduth was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree receiving stolen property and escape, then taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he’s being held on bonds totaling $60,000.

Investigators said they were able to close out 16 cases where Sudduth was a suspect, including 12 business burglaries, two cases of breaking and entering a vehicle, an attempted burglary and criminal mischief. Those additional cases are going to a grand jury.