»»TUSCALOOSA PARENTS, STUDENTS SENT LETTER FROM POLICE CHIEF AFTER FLORIDA SHOOTING

By WVUA 23 Reporter Chelsea Barton and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

Communities all over the country have been shaken by the tragic school shooting one week ago in Parkland, Florida. Including communities in West Alabama.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson has taken some time to help put local parents and children at ease.

A letter was sent to the home of every child in the Tuscaloosa City School System this week signed by Anderson and Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent Mike Daria.

“We have a great working relationship and a great partnership with the City of Tuscaloosa school system,” Anderson said. “And so we just want to reassure everybody that we’re doing everything that we can as a department and as a school system to make sure we reassure everyone’s safety.”

Law enforcement is working with the school system to help ensure that what happened in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14 does not happen in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In the letter, Anderson and Daria first paid a tribute to those impacted by the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, by stating that they remain heavy on the hearts of those here in the Druid City.

Anderson and Daria then assure parents and students that they are using this unfortunate tragedy to reflect and review our own safety practices here in an effort to become even more stronger in prevention and response planning.

“We’re paying attention to what’s going on in other communities and the issues and problems that have occurred in those communities and that we do have a plan in place, a safety plan for our school system, and that we’re continuing to work together as a department and as a school system to improve the plan and to take a look at the processes and procedures that we have in place and also to bring some new ideas to the table that can even enhance those current processes and procedures.”

Anderson and Daria also asked for input from parents on what they would like to see implemented or enhanced the school system.

if you have a safety suggestion for Tuscaloosa City Schools, you can submit it through the Let’s Talk feature on the school system website TuscaloosaCitySchools.com.