»»TUSCALOOSA OFFERS RESIDENTS AN EASY LOOK AT CITY PERMIT DATA

Tuscaloosa is offering its residents an easy way to check out who’s building what around town.

It’s part of the city’s new open data website, data.tuscaloosa.com. Tuscaloosa Director of Public Relations Deidre Stalnaker said the city is the first in Alabama using software that gives residents and businesses an easy way to check out development and permit data around town.

New features include permit mapping and notifications, so residents can see where permits are issued, or sign up for alerts. Permit data is updated every day.

Other website features and information include a crime report map, capital projects map, city payroll, budget data and city spending.