»»TUSCALOOSA OFFERING SEVERAL EVENTS CELEBRATING MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

The Tuscaloosa chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference has many events planned Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Celebrations start at 7 a.m. with a breakfast at Beulah Baptist Church, located at 3100 25th St. in Tuscaloosa.

At noon, the group meets at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, located at 2430 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tuscaloosa. From there, they’ll march to Tuscaloosa City Hall.

A rally will follow at First African Baptist Church located at 2621 Stillman Blvd., beginning at 6 p.m.