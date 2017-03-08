»»TUSCALOOSA MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS

Here are the results of today’s municipal election in Tuscaloosa. Up for election were mayor, Tuscaloosa City Council and Tuscaloosa City School Board. Any runoff elections will be held April 18.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox bested challenger Stepfon “Step” Lewis with nearly 90 percent of the vote.

In the Tuscaloosa City Council, District 1’s Phyllis Odom is keeping her seat, as are Kip Tyner in District 5 and Eddie Pugh in District 6. But incumbent Harrison Taylor was ousted from his District 2 seat by Raevan Howard. Districts 3, 4 and 7 ran unopposed, meaning District 3’s Cynthia Almond, District 4’s Matt Calderone and District 7’s Sonya McKinstry are keeping their seats.

In the Tuscaloosa City School Board, District 1 is heading for a runoff between LaQueshia “Que” Chandler and Matthew Wilson — incumbent Clarence Sutton Jr. is not running again.

District 2 is heading for a runoff between incumbent Earnestine Tucker and challenger Kendra Williams.

In District 4, Patrick Hamner bested Zoe Winston. Incumbent Cason Kirby did not run for re-election.

District 5 is heading for yet another runoff, but incumbent Harry Lee was beat out by Erica Grant and Beth Cleino Allaway.

Incumbent Marvin Lucas will continue his spot in District 6, as will Erskine Simmons in District 7. Board Chair Eric Wilson and District 3’s Guy May ran unopposed. Wilson replaces current Board Chair Lee Garrison, who did not run for re-election, and May replaces Norman Crow, who did not run for re-election.

The final numbers and percentages are below. Winners are in bold text. Provisional ballots will be counted and released next week.

Inauguration day for newly elected officials is May 22.

Mayor

Walt Maddox (incumbent) – 89.27% – 8,005

Stepfon “Step” Lewis – 10.73% – 962

Tuscaloosa City Council

District 1

Phyllis Odom (incumbent) – 60.02% – 722

Willie C. Gordon – 39.98% – 481

District 2

Harrison Taylor (incumbent) – 42.34% – 280

Raevan Howard – 56.66% – 386

District 3

Cynthia Almond (incumbent, unopposed)

District 4

Matt Calderone (incumbent, unopposed)

District 5

Kip Tyner (incumbent) – 75.57% – 990

Brett LaFerrera – 24.43% – 320

District 6

Edwin Pugh (incumbent) – 77.28% – 1,316

Alan “AJ” Johnson – 22.72% – 387

District 7

Sonya McKinstry (incumbent, unopposed)

Tuscaloosa City School Board

Board Chairman

Eric Wilson (unopposed)

District 1

LaQuishia “Que” Chandler – 29.56% – 358

Tony V. Humphries – 6.77% – 82

Earnestine Young – 25.67% – 323

Matthew Wilson – 36.99% – 448

District 2

Earnestine Tucker (incumbent) – 47.97% 613

Kendra Williams – 29.81% – 381

Paul W. Sanders Sr. – 22.22% – 284

District 3

Guy May (unopposed)

District 4

Patrick Hamner – 77.78% – 189

Zoe Winston – 22.22% – 54

District 5

Erica Grant – 40.05% – 511

Lauren Wilson – 19.67% – 251

Beth Cleino Allaway – 23.67% – 302

Harry C. Lee (incumbent) – 16.61% – 212

District 6

Marvin Lucas (incumbent) – 73.26% 1,203

Andrew Robertson – 26.74% – 439

District 7