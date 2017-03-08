»»TUSCALOOSA MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS

Here are the results of today’s municipal election in Tuscaloosa. Up for election were mayor, Tuscaloosa City Council and Tuscaloosa City School Board. Any runoff elections will be held April 18.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox bested challenger Stepfon “Step” Lewis with nearly 90 percent of the vote.
In the Tuscaloosa City Council, District 1’s Phyllis Odom is keeping her seat, as are Kip Tyner in District 5 and Eddie Pugh in District 6. But incumbent Harrison Taylor was ousted from his District 2 seat by Raevan Howard. Districts 3, 4 and 7 ran unopposed, meaning District 3’s Cynthia Almond, District 4’s Matt Calderone and District 7’s Sonya McKinstry are keeping their seats.
In the Tuscaloosa City School Board, District 1 is heading for a runoff between LaQueshia “Que” Chandler and Matthew Wilson — incumbent Clarence Sutton Jr. is not running again.
District 2 is heading for a runoff between incumbent Earnestine Tucker and challenger Kendra Williams.
In District 4, Patrick Hamner bested Zoe Winston. Incumbent Cason Kirby did not run for re-election.
District 5 is heading for yet another runoff, but incumbent Harry Lee was beat out by Erica Grant and Beth Cleino Allaway.
Incumbent Marvin Lucas will continue his spot in District 6, as will Erskine Simmons in District 7. Board Chair Eric Wilson and District 3’s Guy May ran unopposed. Wilson replaces current Board Chair Lee Garrison, who did not run for re-election, and May replaces Norman Crow, who did not run for re-election.
The final numbers and percentages are below. Winners are in bold text. Provisional ballots will be counted and released next week.
Inauguration day for newly elected officials is May 22.
Mayor
- Walt Maddox (incumbent) – 89.27% – 8,005
- Stepfon “Step” Lewis – 10.73% – 962
Tuscaloosa City Council
District 1
- Phyllis Odom (incumbent) – 60.02% – 722
- Willie C. Gordon – 39.98% – 481
District 2
- Harrison Taylor (incumbent) – 42.34% – 280
- Raevan Howard – 56.66% – 386
District 3
- Cynthia Almond (incumbent, unopposed)
District 4
- Matt Calderone (incumbent, unopposed)
District 5
- Kip Tyner (incumbent) – 75.57% – 990
- Brett LaFerrera – 24.43% – 320
District 6
- Edwin Pugh (incumbent) – 77.28% – 1,316
- Alan “AJ” Johnson – 22.72% – 387
District 7
- Sonya McKinstry (incumbent, unopposed)
Tuscaloosa City School Board
Board Chairman
- Eric Wilson (unopposed)
District 1
- LaQuishia “Que” Chandler – 29.56% – 358
- Tony V. Humphries – 6.77% – 82
- Earnestine Young – 25.67% – 323
- Matthew Wilson – 36.99% – 448
District 2
- Earnestine Tucker (incumbent) – 47.97% 613
- Kendra Williams – 29.81% – 381
- Paul W. Sanders Sr. – 22.22% – 284
District 3
- Guy May (unopposed)
District 4
- Patrick Hamner – 77.78% – 189
- Zoe Winston – 22.22% – 54
District 5
- Erica Grant – 40.05% – 511
- Lauren Wilson – 19.67% – 251
- Beth Cleino Allaway – 23.67% – 302
- Harry C. Lee (incumbent) – 16.61% – 212
District 6
- Marvin Lucas (incumbent) – 73.26% 1,203
- Andrew Robertson – 26.74% – 439
District 7
- Erskine Simmons (incumbent) – 54.69% – 536
- LaQuetta Peoples – 45.31% – 444