»»TUSCALOOSA MUNICIPAL ELECTION IS TUESDAY

Tuscaloosa’s municipal election is happening Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.
Where do I vote?
Enter your address into the map below to find your polling location.
Who’s Running?
Mayor
- Walt Maddox (incumbent)
- Stepfon “Step” Lewis
Tuscaloosa City Council
District 1
- Phyllis Odom (incumbent)
- Willie C. Gordon
District 2
- Harrison Taylor (incumbent)
- Raevan Howard
District 3
- Cynthia Almond (incumbent, unopposed)
District 4
- Matt Calderone (incumbent, unopposed)
District 5
- Kip Tyner (incumbent)
- Brett LaFerrera
District 6
- Edwin Pugh (incumbent)
- Alan “AJ” Johnson
District 7
- Sonya McKinstry (incumbent, unopposed)
Tuscaloosa City School Board
Board Chairman
- Eric Wilson (unopposed)
District 1
- LaQuishia “Que” Chandler
- Tony V. Humphries
- Earnestine Young
- Matthew Wilson
District 2
- Earnestine Tucker (incumbent)
- Kendra Williams
- Paul W. Sanders Sr.
District 3
- Guy May (unopposed)
District 4
- Patrick Hamner
- Zoe Winston
District 5
- Erica Grant
- Lauren Wilson
- Beth Cleino Allaway
- Harry C. Lee (incumbent)
District 6
- Marvin Lucas (incumbent)
- Andrew Robertson
District 7
- Erskine Simmons (incumbent)
- LaQuetta Peoples
I need more information:
Visit elections.tuscaloosa.com