TUSCALOOSA MUNICIPAL ELECTION IS TUESDAY

Tuscaloosa’s municipal election is happening Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Where do I vote? 

Enter your address into the map below to find your polling location.

Who’s Running?

Mayor

  • Walt Maddox (incumbent)
  • Stepfon “Step” Lewis

Tuscaloosa City Council

District 1
  • Phyllis Odom (incumbent)
  • Willie C. Gordon
District 2
  • Harrison Taylor (incumbent)
  • Raevan Howard
District 3
  • Cynthia Almond (incumbent, unopposed)
District 4
  • Matt Calderone (incumbent, unopposed)
District 5
  • Kip Tyner (incumbent)
  • Brett LaFerrera
District 6
  • Edwin Pugh (incumbent)
  • Alan “AJ” Johnson
District 7
  • Sonya McKinstry (incumbent, unopposed)

Tuscaloosa City School Board

Board Chairman
  • Eric Wilson (unopposed)
District 1
  • LaQuishia “Que” Chandler
  • Tony V. Humphries
  • Earnestine Young
  • Matthew Wilson
District 2
  • Earnestine Tucker (incumbent)
  • Kendra Williams
  • Paul W. Sanders Sr.
District 3
  • Guy May (unopposed)
District 4
  • Patrick Hamner
  • Zoe Winston
District 5
  • Erica Grant
  • Lauren Wilson
  • Beth Cleino Allaway
  • Harry C. Lee (incumbent)
District 6
  • Marvin Lucas (incumbent)
  • Andrew Robertson
District 7
  • Erskine Simmons (incumbent)
  • LaQuetta Peoples

I need more information:

Visit elections.tuscaloosa.com

