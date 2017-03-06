»»TUSCALOOSA MUNICIPAL ELECTION IS TUESDAY

Tuscaloosa’s municipal election is happening Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Where do I vote?

Enter your address into the map below to find your polling location.



Who’s Running?

Mayor

Walt Maddox (incumbent)

Stepfon “Step” Lewis

Tuscaloosa City Council

District 1

Phyllis Odom (incumbent)

Willie C. Gordon

District 2

Harrison Taylor (incumbent)

Raevan Howard

District 3

Cynthia Almond (incumbent, unopposed)

District 4

Matt Calderone (incumbent, unopposed)

District 5

Kip Tyner (incumbent)

Brett LaFerrera

District 6

Edwin Pugh (incumbent)

Alan “AJ” Johnson

District 7

Sonya McKinstry (incumbent, unopposed)

Tuscaloosa City School Board

Board Chairman

Eric Wilson (unopposed)

District 1

LaQuishia “Que” Chandler

Tony V. Humphries

Earnestine Young

Matthew Wilson

District 2

Earnestine Tucker (incumbent)

Kendra Williams

Paul W. Sanders Sr.

District 3

Guy May (unopposed)

District 4

Patrick Hamner

Zoe Winston

District 5

Erica Grant

Lauren Wilson

Beth Cleino Allaway

Harry C. Lee (incumbent)

District 6

Marvin Lucas (incumbent)

Andrew Robertson

District 7

Erskine Simmons (incumbent)

LaQuetta Peoples

I need more information:

Visit elections.tuscaloosa.com