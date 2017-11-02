»»TUSCALOOSA MOTEL OWNER ARRESTED FOR PROMOTING PROSTITUTION

A three week long investigation by Tuscaloosa Police Department led to 39-year-old Snehal Panchal being taken into custody at the Masters Inn he owns located on McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

Panchal told WVUA 23 reporter Chelsea Barton he is innocent. While officers were placing him in the police vehicle, he said he didn’t know what was going on and that he had done nothing illegal in his four plus years as owner at the Masters Inn.

However, police told WVUA they have reason to believe otherwise because they’ve uncovered evidence Panchal was aware there was prostitution going on at his location and that he was going as far as to advance that prostitution.

Tuscaloosa Police Department provides free training for hotel and motel staffs to to educate them on warning signs of prostitution and human trafficking.

If convicted, Panchal could face up to a year in prison and have to pay a fine of up to $6,000.00.