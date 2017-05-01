»»TUSCALOOSA MAYOR’S CUP CROSSES 11TH FINISH LINE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

Runners of all ages geared up for the 11th annual Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup. The proceeds of the 5K and 10K races benefit the city’s Pre-K initiative, which works to give at-risk children a quality early education.

“All of this money will go right into the classrooms to change the lives of our students and it’s also just a great event. It’s another great thing about being from Tuscaloosa, Alabama,” says Mayor Walt Maddox.

The Pre-K initiative hopes to make Tuscaloosa a level playing field for all students, which is a cause Maddox has worked for since taking office.

The overall winner of the 5K race was Luke Niller, and the overall winner of the 10K race was Jeff Clark. Congratulations to you both!