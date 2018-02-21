»»TUSCALOOSA MAN STARTS PETITION FOR GUN STUDY

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator David Williams III

A Tuscaloosa resident started a petition in hopes to change the future of gun policies in our nation. He decided to do this after terror shook a south Florida high school last week that was felt across the entire nation. After 17 people died, it’s the third worst school shooting in U.S. history.

Miller said he has had enough with gun violence in our country and wants to put an end to it one signature at a time. Miller started his petition on moveon.org to ask President Trump to direct the Center for Disease Control to study gun violence from a public health perspective.

“In my belief, the number of mass shootings that has occurred in our country has reached an epidemic level,” said Miller. “And if you’re going to study a disease like an epidemic, then we should study gun violence like an epidemic as well.”

Miller feels having facts on gun violence will ignite the change for future policies.

“I really wanted to do a petition that was really about finding facts and making decisions based on those facts,” said Miller. “Let’s actually study the problem and let’s make some changes based on the data.”

About 37,000 people have signed the petition so far, but Miller said his goal is to get to 100,000 signatures. To sign the petition, click here.