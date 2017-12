A Tuscaloosa man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty on drug trafficking charges.

Santony Markei Noland, 32, pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between December 2016 and March 2017, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Noland is one of 10 people who pleaded guilty to charges related to the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Three of those have yet to be sentenced.