»»TUSCALOOSA MAN SENTENCED FOR PUNCHING BUS AIDE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Amanda Sare

A Tuscaloosa man who boarded a school bus and punched an employee in 2015 will serve six months in jail.

Micheal Ryan Simmons, 26, was found guilty on a second-degree assault charge.

Simmons punched a 64-year-old bus aide in September of 2015, sending the aide to the hospital with a fracture to his left eye socket.

The incident happened in the Crescent Gardens subdivision after Simmons was allegedly upset with the bus aide for quote “putting his hands” on his nephew.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Simmons flagged down the bus after his nephew had been dropped off.

Authorities say Simmons confessed to punching the aide numerous times in the face and head.

Simmons was sentenced to 10 years, with six months in jail and the rest of the time served on probation.