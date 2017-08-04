»»TUSCALOOSA MAN JAILED ON CHARGES OF SEX ABUSE, GIVING MINOR METH

A 37-year-old Tuscaloosa man is behind bars and facing charges after being accused of sexually abusing a child and giving them methamphetamine.

According to court documents, James Edward Jolly is accused of abusing the child between Jan. 10 and June 14. The victim revealed the abuse to a summer camp administrator, saying Jolly was sexually abusing and giving the victim meth.

Jolly has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy and chemical endangerment of a child. He’s being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $90,000 bond.