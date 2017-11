A 25-year-old man is facing second-degree rape charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Juvenile Division said they received information about the assault on Oct. 23, and after an investigation discovered it had been ongoing since March.

Broderick Javoris McGee, 25, of Tuscaloosa was arrested and is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.