»»TUSCALOOSA MAGNET SCHOOL PRINCIPAL RETIRES AFTER INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

Controversy surrounding one Tuscaloosa City Schools Principal leads to Minda Paxton immediate retirement.

The Board approved the recommendation from Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Darria during Tuesday’s Board Meeting.

Mrs. Paxton retired after 2 years as Principal at Tuscaloosa Magnet School but, she’s been in the system for 19 years.

Sources close to the investigation said she made rough physical contact with a student and it was caught on camera.

The board is being tight lipped about the investigation.

WVUA 23 News asked Dr. Daria to confirm it but, he says because it was a Personnel matter and he could not say anything.

During the last Tuscaloosa City Schools Board Meeting, a parent addressed the board on Paxton’s behalf but, the School Board Attorney told him he could not address the Board regarding the issue.

“We did have an incident at the Magnet School, we researched it, we looked into it, followed everything we needed to do to understand what was reported to us so, the Board did accept the retirement of the Principal” says Tuscaloosa City Schools Board Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

The Personnel Director says the Board will begin it’s search for a new Principal at Tuscaloosa Magnet School.