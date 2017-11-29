»»TUSCALOOSA LAUNCHES PROGRAM DESIGNED FOR AT-RISK STUDENTS

The Tuscaloosa Police Department had some special visitors from Houston, Texas, at their headquarters today.

Back in October, representatives from TPD and the Tuscaloosa City Schools System visited Houston to learn more about the Teens and Police Service Academy program.

TAPS is designed for at-risk students that puts police officers in positive roles within school classrooms. The program covers topics like violence, physical and sexual abuse, bullying and more.

While they were in Houston, Tuscaloosa officials said they were so impressed with the program they decided to bring it here.

“What a better way to decrease the social distance between law enforcement and the youth in our community than to take police officers and put them in our school system where they can have a direct impact on the lives of those young people,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson. “That was the whole mindset behind it.”

Tuscaloosa is launching its TAPS pilot program this spring at Oak Hill School, and is planning on eventually implementing the program into all city schools.