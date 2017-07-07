»»TUSCALOOSA KMART CLOSING

TUSCALOOSA – Sears Holdings continued its store closures Friday with the announcement that it would shut the doors to 35 Kmart locations and eight Sears stores.

The chain still has more than 1,000 locations, Sears has buckled under pressure from online competitors, having failed to reinvent its brick-and-mortar experience.

The department-store chain’s financial problems have caused several rounds of store closures, totaling more than 300 this year.

The closure includes the Kmart in Tuscaloosa and Athens, Alabama.

The stores are set to close the doors by early October with liquidation sales starting as early as July 13.

The Kmart location in Northport closed in September of 2014. It now houses a Neighborhood Walmart. The Kmart on Skyland Blvd opened in 1974.

According to the company, eligible store associates will receive severance from the company and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.