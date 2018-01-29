»»TUSCALOOSA HOSTS STATE PARKS AND RECREATION CONFERENCE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Cameron Crowe

Parks and Recreation leaders from across the state are visiting Tuscaloosa this week.

The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is hosting the organization’s annual conference through Tuesday.

Bringing leaders together gives them a chance to share ideas on how they can make their respective recreation departments better for residents.

Executive Director of Alabama Parks and Recreation Natalie Norman said recreation directors had the opportunity to look at exhibitors from all around the state displaying their apparel, lawnmowers and outdoor games.

“We are here to provide education to our membership, and network and get good ideas for our parks and rec fields,” she said.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Northport Mayor Donna Aaron were were there, too, discussing the importance of PARA within the community.

“PARA does more with limited resources than any other organization that I know of,” Maddox said. “And I know as we build communities for the future, parks are going to be essential part in doing that.”