»»TUSCALOOSA HOSTS SPECIAL OLYMPICS BOWLING TOURNAMENT

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Alejandra Tenorio

The annual Special Olympics Bowling Tournament was held in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 9. at Leland Lanes.

The annual event brought in residents from all over the county. Over 180 bowlers, including students from local schools, took to the lanes for a chance to move on to the state Olympics games.

Bruce Prescott, director of special education from Tuscaloosa City Schools, said every child, adult and teenager deserves to compete and show their athleticism.

Some participants prepare year-round for the annual tournament though it’s not all about who wins first place, Patrice Hardy, special education teacher at Oak Hill School, said.

“Learning how to participate in games as far as bowling goes, things that we do everyday that we take for granted, is important for our kids.” Hardy said. “Coming out today, giving them momentum and high fives, even when they bowl the gutter ball, you can clearly see the excitement on their face.”