»»TUSCALOOSA HOSTS INAUGURAL LEAN ON: ALABAMA WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Marcelle Peters

Lean On: Alabama Women’s Lifestyle and Leadership Conference, is more than just a conference. It’s a movement encouraging collaboration and is designed to develop, empower and invest in women across generations throughout the state.

The event, which occurred March 4, included over 30 sessions where participants could hear from speakers on a variety of topics including women’s health, spirituality and entrepreneurship. The goal is to feature topics that appeal to women of all ages and interests.

The conference strives to provide the women of Alabama opportunities to work together and learn from those who have experienced success in various industries.

There were several speakers including former UA gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, Director of Brand Strategy at Worn Creative Carolyn D. Rush, and entrepreneur Amber Aziza.

Bryonna Burrows, a UA senior majoring in Spanish and political science, said passion lead to her role in the conference.

“One thing that you can take from the conference is that leadership is in all presence, shapes and forms,” Burrows said. “Write everything down and then pass that down on to someone else because the ideas and actions that you might not have been able to do over the past year. You can just pass on and someone else can make that ten times better.”

Burrows was also a speaker on the Who Runs the World panel.

One of the main initiatives of Lean On: Alabama is to establish Iris Circles across communities within the state. Iris Circles are named for the Iris flower which represents: wisdom, hope, faith and friendship. They are small diverse groups of five to 15 women intended to provide opportunities for fellowship, collaboration and support.

This was the first Lean On event in Alabama.