»»TUSCALOOSA HOSTING LAKE CLEANUP DAY SATURDAY

Tuscaloosa is hosting its ninth annual Lake Cleanup Day this Saturday.

Lunch, refreshments and supplies will be provided.

Last year, volunteers fished more than 6,500 pounds of trash out of the lake.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Lake Tuscaloosa is our local source for drinking water,” said Ashley Chambers with Tuscaloosa Environmental Services. “It’s so important to keep this local resource clean and litter-free. We ask that the entire community come out and support us.”

This year you can help between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Volunteers are meeting up at Binion Creek Boat Landing off Highway 43, or at the Rock Quarry Boat Landing off New Watermelon Road.

Organizers ask that volunteers RSVP on the Lake Tuscaloosa Cleanup Day Facebook page.