»»TUSCALOOSA HOSTING HAZARDOUS WASTE DISPOSAL DAY JUNE 3

The city of Tuscaloosa is hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day on June 3.
The event, held 8 a.m. to noon at the Tuscaloosa Public Safety Logistics Building (3311 Kauloosa Ave.), offers a chance for residents to hand over their discarded, unused or leftover toxic chemicals.
Improper disposal of hazardous waste poses a threat to human health and the environment.
Items include:
- Household cleaners
- Auto fluids (antifreeze, gasoline)
- Paint and paint thinner
- Herbicides and pesticides
- Batteries
- Anything containing mercury
Any items dropped off will be neutralized and recycled or safely disposed.
Items not accepted include:
- Tires
- Medical waste
- Radioactive waste
The drop-off event is open to Tuscaloosa County residents. Nothing will be accepted from commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations or residents outside Tuscaloosa County.