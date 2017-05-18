»»TUSCALOOSA HOSTING HAZARDOUS WASTE DISPOSAL DAY JUNE 3

Trending
The city of Tuscaloosa is hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day on June 3.

The event, held 8 a.m. to noon at the Tuscaloosa Public Safety Logistics Building (3311 Kauloosa Ave.), offers a chance for residents to hand over their discarded, unused or leftover toxic chemicals.

Improper disposal of hazardous waste poses a threat to human health and the environment.

Items include:

  • Household cleaners
  • Auto fluids (antifreeze, gasoline)
  • Paint and paint thinner
  • Herbicides and pesticides
  • Batteries
  • Anything containing mercury

Any items dropped off will be neutralized and recycled or safely disposed.

Items not accepted include:

  • Tires
  • Medical waste
  • Radioactive waste

The drop-off event is open to Tuscaloosa County residents. Nothing will be accepted from commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations or residents outside Tuscaloosa County.

