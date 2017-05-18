»»TUSCALOOSA HOSTING HAZARDOUS WASTE DISPOSAL DAY JUNE 3

The city of Tuscaloosa is hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day on June 3.

The event, held 8 a.m. to noon at the Tuscaloosa Public Safety Logistics Building (3311 Kauloosa Ave.), offers a chance for residents to hand over their discarded, unused or leftover toxic chemicals.

Improper disposal of hazardous waste poses a threat to human health and the environment.

Items include:

Household cleaners

Auto fluids (antifreeze, gasoline)

Paint and paint thinner

Herbicides and pesticides

Batteries

Anything containing mercury

Any items dropped off will be neutralized and recycled or safely disposed.

Items not accepted include:

Tires

Medical waste

Radioactive waste

The drop-off event is open to Tuscaloosa County residents. Nothing will be accepted from commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations or residents outside Tuscaloosa County.