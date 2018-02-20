»»TUSCALOOSA HOSTING ANNUAL ARBOR WEEK TREE GIVEAWAY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Erin Toland

The city of Tuscaloosa is partnering with Alabama Power and the Alabama Forestry Commission to host its annual tree giveaway in celebration of Arbor Week.

Residents can receive one of 5,000 bare root seedlings at the Tuscaloosa River Market on Saturday, Feb. 24. The giveaway will last from 8-11 a.m.

Different tree varieties are available including red maple, crepe myrtle, redbud, holly and live oak, and the seedlings are distributed on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, call Tuscaloosa 311 at 205-248-5311.