»»TUSCALOOSA HOSTING 2ND ANNUAL VOLKFEST

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Chris DeSanctis

Tuscaloosa is hosting its second annual Volkfest this Saturday, April 22.

The ceremonial keg tapping kicks off the event at 11:30 a.m. in government plaza.

Black Warrior Brewing, Druid City and Band of Brothers have made their own brews using German ingredients for the event.

They can’t enjoy any of the brew, but they can have fun with T-town bounce house and the Tuscaloosa barnyard petting zoo.

All profits benefit Focus on Senior Citizens of Tuscaloosa, which aims to help senior citizens remain active, healthy and independent.

“You don’t have to rent a tux, you don’t have to make reservations to be somewhere, you just show up, pay your admission into the event, sit back have a beer or two, eat some German food, and listen to some live music, and let your kids run around,” said Morgan Mann, Executive Director of Focus.

Admission for kids is free if they’re accompanied by an adult .Tickets are $15 dollars and V.I.P admission is $50, which gets you a t-shirt, souvenir beer mug and three beer tokens. The event lasts from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.