»»TUSCALOOSA HOMEOWNERS WITH FLOOD INSURANCE GETTING DISCOUNT SOON

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison Maclean

If you’re a homeowner with a mortgage living in a federally designated floodplain, flood insurance is a Federal Emergency Management Agency-mandated requirement. The city of Tuscaloosa has worked on improving its flood management, and homeowners insured against flooding are reaping the benefits.

A flood management plan created by city engineers was recognized by FEMA, and residents are being awarded with a 10 percent discount to flood insurance premiums.

“The more stringent we can be on our regulations, and the more we air on the side of safety in the event of a flood, that’s what gets us those discounts,” said City Storm Drain Engineer Josh Yates.

The discount program began in 1990 as a way to entice communities into exceeding federally required minimum floodplain management plans.

The program offers discounts on flood insurance premiums for all residents in participating communities. Discounts start at 5 percent for a Class-9 program, and can reach as high as Class 1, which nets residents a 45 percent discount.

Tuscaloosa moved from Class 9 to Class 8. It entered the program last year. According to the city, that 10 percent discount will save more than $50,000 in premiums each for the Tuscaloosa’s 500 to 600 flood insurance policyholders. It’s an average of $100 in savings per policy per year.