»»TUSCALOOSA HEART WALK RAISES AWARENESS, MONEY FOR HEART DISEASE BATTLE

The American Heart Association brought thousands together for the annual Heart Walk in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

For the past several years, the Tuscaloosa Heart Walk has allowed thousands of residents to come out and honor loved ones with heart disease and raise money for the cause.

Tuscaloosa Heart Walk Chairman Luke Standeffer said you can never raise enough awareness.

“This event is to bring recognition, education and fundraising awareness for cardiovascular disease, which is the No. 1 cause of preventable deaths in our country,” he said. “Stroke is No. 5 on the list.”

DCH Regional Medical Center was the leading sponsor for the event, and the hospital’s employees said they’re elated to support those in need.